People in the Valley: what will "normal" look like?

The coronavirus can't keep people stuck in their homes forever. For some, it's hard to believe the day kids will be back in school, adults will go back to work, and events will be back on.

It's been nearly a month since bars, restaurants and personal services said: "see you later."

"It would be nice to go out to a restaurant and sit down and talk but doing it at home now," said Mike Kovarik from West Fargo.

"Just a lot of confusion," said Mark Neubauer from Fergus Falls, Minnesota. "Just trying to figure out the best for myself, for my family, career-wise and health-wise."

The weight of the pandemic is being felt everywhere, especially for those like Mark Neubauer.

"For the most part I believe that we try to follow the rules but the weather's getting nicer, it's getting a lot easier," said Neubauer. "We want to go outside."

His daughter is at a high risk of getting COVID-19, so his family of five hasn't been able to leave the house.

"The walls do start coming in on you a little bit. Sitting here, looking at them all day long," said Neubauer.

Now people are asking how will we ever trust the coronavirus, our unseen enemy? And how long will "normal" take to get here?

"That's what I'm still trying to figure out once they flip the switch if everybody's going to go out and have fun or if people will be skittish," said Kovarik. "Only time will tell with that."