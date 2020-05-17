People in the Valley are on the move again

Downtown Fargo looked a lot like a typical spring afternoon on Sunday.

After a long winter compounded by weeks of closures due to the Coronavirus, people just out and about.

“I'm going to Island Park, I'm walking," said Madeline Dostal as she was out with her friend.

Fran Andresen was also out for a walk in downtown. She said she's been doing it often since the pandemic.

"I walk more,” Andresen said.

Visiting Fargo from Park Rapids, Ben Erie was out with his young daughter in tow, the two just enjoying the day.

“Walking around downtown," said Erie. "Nothing planned!”

Statistics say transportation habits have shifted to fit the new normal.

Recent Apple Maps data shows how transportation has changed during the pandemic based on how many requests for directions Apple Maps is getting.

The change is welcomed by some in the Valley as they are enjoying the simpler, slower-paced lifestyle.

“I enjoy it more because to get in the car and go somewhere, there really is no place to go," said Andresen. "So just to go for a walk, you see people. A lot of people are out walking.”

According to the Apple Maps mobility trends report, in North Dakota, halfway through April the requests for directions hit an all-time low, however, its since risen to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

In Minnesota, there's a similar story, but the amount of people traveling around is still lower than before as all businesses have not yet re-opened.

This isn't stopping Ben Erie from getting moving.

“We’re getting out at least once a day, either we’re walking or biking or something like that," Erie said. "This is our first weekend coming to Fargo and with the weather being nicer we both want to get outside.”

As the weather gets nicer and stay at home orders are lifted more and more people are expected to get outside. Minnesota's stay at home ban expires on Sunday, May 17th, and bars, restaurants, gyms, and salons can reopen on June 1st.

