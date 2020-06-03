Peaceful protest planned to march through Grand Forks on Thursday

As protests and marches for George Floyd continue around the country, a Grand Forks woman has organized the area’s first peaceful demonstration for Thursday afternoon in hopes of inspiring change.

As of Wednesday afternoon, just over 200 people have pledged to attend what organizers are calling the ‘Protest for Change.’

Despite multiple attempts, the march’s organizer did not respond to our inquiries, but posts on the event’s Facebook page show the intentions are for it to be as peaceful and non-disruptive as possible— Something Grand Forks Police say they hope sticks.

“We want this to be peaceful. We want it to be a demonstration and go off without a hitch,” Lt. Derik Zimmel said.

Zimmel says GFPD has been in communication with the organizer, and says while officers want to believe the march will stay peaceful, several protests around the country, including Fargo last Saturday night, have ended in violence and destruction.

“It’s one thing to know that it can happen in theory, but it doesn’t happen here. Well, now it happens here. So it changes things,” Zimmel said.

The protest is set to start at the parking garage on 1st Ave. and N. 4th St., with plans to march through the city’s downtown to advocate for change of police brutality, systematic racism, and the death of George Floyd.

“We’ll be prepared for contingencies, but it’s not our goal to interfere with this in any way, shape or form. We want it to be peaceful, we’re in support of it being peaceful and we’re working with them to make sure than occurs,” Zimmel said.