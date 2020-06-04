Peaceful protest in Grand Forks

In Grand Forks Thursday, protesters delivered a message without any trouble with the law.

"There's been absolutely too much anger and hatred," protester James Kindrick says. "I'm here to spread a message of peace and love. We want change and we're not ok with the status quo."

That's the message hundreds sent out, marching downtown to honor the life of George Floyd.

"It leaves you speechless. I think this is something everyone has wanted for a long time," protester Shannelle Thompson says. "To be heard, to be acknowledged and to be recognized."

Protesters following through on their promises to city leaders.

"I have great respect for the organizers and their communication," Grand Forks Mayor Michael Brown says. "They've worked with the police department and the mayor's office since the beginning, so that we'd have an event that got the respect it deserves."

Officials saying there were no threats of violence at any time.

"We take a solemn oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. I think people are hurting," Grand Forks Police Chief Mark Nelson says. "They've had a chance for their voice to be heard. We wanted to help provide a secure and safe environment."

The peacefulness an hour north giving Fargo officials confidence about Friday's coming protest.

Friday's protest for George Floyd will be held at 1 p.m. in Fargo at Island Park.

Organizers say there'll be no march or sit-in at City Hall.

They're asking all to leave the violence behind.

