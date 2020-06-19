Peaceful Juneteeth march held in Fargo, mayor heckled and booed

Supporters of Friday’s march in Fargo weren’t happy with Mayor Tim Mahoney, and they let him know it during an otherwise peaceful event.

One Fargo and Black Lives Matter held an event to commemorate Juneteenth, the day when the enslaved were freed.

Crowds of people brought their signs to Island Park at around 9 a.m. calling for racial equality, defunding the police, and holding politicians accountable.

“I've faced racism a lot to be truthful,” Douglas Petaway said. “But, I'll get over it because I'm bigger than that.”

Some in attendance voiced their displeasure with Mayor Mahoney for issuing an emergency declaration Thursday and closing City Hall ahead of the march.

“I decided to show up to show solidarity to the community because it's wrong to declare a state of emergency for a peaceful protest,” Andy Koskela said.

Mahoney was at Island Park where the events kicked off with a signed proclamation for the city of Fargo and Moorhead recognizing June 19, 1865 when enslaved people were emancipated.

“I think our community is aware. They are listening. Sometimes when people say they haven't been heard. We're hearing. We're getting a lot of dialogue. Throughout the community we're getting a lot of dialogue. And it's just trying to find a path forward,” Mahoney said.

Yet, whatever peace there was between organizers of the event and the mayor dissolved once things began.

“They decided to obstruct this celebratory day. This monumental moment and then you come here and want to take part. And you want to be on the stage. And you want your voice heard. That's not how this works anymore,” Wess Philome of One Fargo said on stage.

Philome called out Mahoney for his emergency declaration on Juneteenth.

Mahoney’s declaration came due to potential threats that may arise, according to the release.

On May 30, a peaceful protest turned violent with several downtown Fargo businesses vandalized and looted. More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection to that riot.

Another event, however, was held on June 5, which didn’t result in damages or obstruction.

Audience members did not want Mahoney speaking, and he and his son, who’s African American, were booed off stage after reading the proclamation.

“They weren't having it. Today was not his stage and they weren't going to allow it,” Philome said.

One Fargo and Black Lives Matter led the peaceful march to City Hall shouting no justice, no peace, and calling out George Floyd’s name.

People also shouted prosecute the police.

“We can't take these things personally, and we can't have thin skin when it comes to situations like that, and just continue that open dialogue,” Sgt Christie Jacobsen of the Fargo Police Department said.

Police said this event allows them to communicate with the community.

Besides roads being blocked off by police for marchers, the event ended peacefully without disruption.