Patient No. 1 is out of ICU as virus pushes Italy to brink

Italian doctors are celebrating one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus after Patient No. 1 — a 38-year-old Unilever worker named Mattia — was moved out of intensive care.

It's the first time he has been breathing on his own since he tested positive Feb. 21 and opened Italy’s health care crisis.

But in the rest of hard-hit northern Lombardy, the virus’ spread is growing so quickly that doctors are talking about having to choose who gets the limited number of ICU beds.

The criteria include the age of the patient and the probability of survival, and not just “first come first served.”