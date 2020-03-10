Patient No. 1 is out of ICU as virus pushes Italy to brink

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, a paramedic walks out of a tent that was set up in front of the emergency ward of the Cremona hospital, northern Italy. Italian doctors celebrated one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus Monday after Patient No. 1, a 38-year-old named Mattia was moved out of intensive care. But in the rest of hard-hit northern Italy, the virus' spread was growing so exponentially that doctors spoke of choices war-time triage medics make in deciding who lives and who dies, and who get access to the limited number of ICU beds. (Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP, file)
ROME (AP) — Italian doctors are celebrating one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus after Patient No. 1 — a 38-year-old Unilever worker named Mattia — was moved out of intensive care.

It's the first time he has been breathing on his own since he tested positive Feb. 21 and opened Italy’s health care crisis.

But in the rest of hard-hit northern Lombardy, the virus’ spread is growing so quickly that doctors are talking about having to choose who gets the limited number of ICU beds.

The criteria include the age of the patient and the probability of survival, and not just “first come first served.”

 