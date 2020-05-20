Parents arrested after 2-year-old found wandering in Minot

(MGN)
Updated: Wed 6:02 AM, May 20, 2020

MINOT, N.D. (AP) Police have arrested a Minot couple after their 2-year-old child was found wandering outside wearing only a diaper.

Officers were called Tuesday afternoon about a young child wandering unsupervised.

A passer-by had stopped after seeing the child walking on a sidewalk wearing a diaper but no pants or shoes.

Police got help from neighbors in finding the child's home.

Officers contacted the child's parents, a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

The two were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and taken to the Ward County Jail.

 