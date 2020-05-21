About 900 Essentia Health workers will be affected by layoffs

The hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow across our nation and at Essentia Health. Essentia is not alone in facing the pandemic’s severe financial impacts while providing high-quality, patient-centered care to our communities. Minnesota hospitals and health systems expect to lose almost $3 billion in the first three months responding to COVID-19.

The operational losses at Essentia Health due to pandemic-related declines in patient volumes since the beginning of March have totaled nearly $100 million.

Some of the changes include: placing employees on administrative leave, flexing hours, reducing physician and executive leader compensation, restructuring and eliminating leadership roles, limiting capital expenditures and reducing services and discretionary spending.

“Despite our best efforts, the many cost-reduction measures we’ve taken over the last several weeks are not sufficient to preserve our mission and the health of the organization,” says Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD. “This has prompted our leadership team to carefully consider the most difficult decision we’ve faced since I joined Essentia five years ago and move forward with permanent layoffs.”

About 900 people – about 6% of the workforce – will be affected by the layoffs. Additionally, there are about 850 Essentia workers on administrative leave with benefits through July 31, with the intention of being called back to work as needed.

“I recognize and deeply appreciate all our colleagues’ contributions,” Dr. Herman says. “While the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in significant shifts in society and how we care for our communities, our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is unwavering. As painful as these actions are for all of us at Essentia, we are taking these steps to ensure Essentia is here to make a healthy difference in people’s lives, today and into the future.”