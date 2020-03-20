Pakistani doctor arrested in Minnesota on terrorism charge

A Pakistani doctor and former researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been arrested on a terrorism charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Muhammad Masood was arrested Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

He was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say Masood had pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and was trying to travel to Syria.

He allegedly had also expressed a desire to carry out an attack in the United States. His attorney had no immediate comment on Thursday.