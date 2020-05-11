Overnight ramp closures starting in Moorhead

Construction season is ramping up in Moorhead.

If you take I-94 in Moorhead you will encounter overnight ramp closures at 20th Street starting Monday night until Thursday, May 14th, weather permitting.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, the eastbound I-94 off-ramp to 20th Street will close overnight and will reopen Tuesday morning by 5 a.m.

The off-ramp will close again Tuesday, May 12, at 9 p.m., and reopen Wednesday morning by 5 a.m.

On Wednesday evening, the westbound I-94 on-ramp from 20th Street will close at 9 p.m., and reopen Thursday morning by 5 a.m.

The closures are needed so crews can complete maintenance work, such as patching and crack sealing, and is occurring during overnight hours to minimize traffic impacts in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

