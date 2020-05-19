Over 100 Cass County inmates tested for COVID-19

With help from the North Dakota National Guard, COVID-19 testing on all correctional staff and inmates was conducted Tuesday morning at the Cass County Jail.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says 156 inmates were tested for COVID-19, while three inmates refused testing. He says the three inmates will be moved to isolation to monitor their health.

Jahner says there are currently no known positive COVID-19 cases with staff or inmates inside the facility. He says today's testing will help establish a baseline and help with future re-structuring of the general population to make room for new arrests coming into the facility.

The Cass County Jail will continue to take preventative and proactive measures through modified intake protocols and daily procedures in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and/or inmates.