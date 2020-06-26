Outbreaks associated with untreated recreational water

If you're headed to the beach or lake this weekend the CDC has a word of caution for you.

They say over 100 disease outbreaks in 31 states have been linked to swimming in an ocean, lake or river since 2009.

The majority of the outbreaks happened during in the summer months and resulted in more than 52-hundred illnesses.

The agency recommends staying out of the water if the swim area is closed or if the water is cloudy after a heavy rain.

Also, do not swallow the water and keep sand out of your mouth.