Ottertail, MN fire crew saves deer after it fell through thin ice

Fire crews with the Ottertail Fire Department put their skills to the test to save a deer from a partially frozen lake.

The Henning Fire and Rescue Facebook page says the call came in on Wednesday, April 8 for a deer that fell through thin ice on a lake and got stuck.

As you can see from the photo above, crews went out on the lake in a boat and even got in the icy cold water to save the deer.

The Facebook post says the deer was saved after a little help from the humans.