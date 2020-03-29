Otter Tail County reports first case of COVID-19

Otter Tail County is reporting its first case of the coronavirus.

In an email sent Sunday, Otter Tail County stated the Minnesota Department of Health notified them that the adult patient is currently in isolation at home and being monitored.

The patient recently traveled internationally, according to the county.

“While our first confirmed case in Otter Tail County is related to travel, we know there is community spread occurring in Minnesota. The virus is very likely circulating in our communities,” Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health Director, said.

The state of Minnesota is under a Stay at Home order as a means to slow the spread of COVID-19.