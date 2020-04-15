Otter Tail County Sheriff's Dept. offering cabin check-ups

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department is urging cabin owners to stay in their full-time homes and stay out of lakes country.

In a press release, the county says it is urging property owners to obey the stay-at-home orders issued by the governor.

The county says it wants to help people staying at home, so the Sheriff’s Office has a property check request form available online. If seasonal property owners have properties that they would like checked on, complete the form online and a deputy will check on the property and report back to the homeowner.

