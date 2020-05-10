Osgood Public Golf Course allowing cart rentals Monday

Osgood Public Golf Course will allow cart rental starting Monday with modified procedures due to COVID-19 concerns.

Osgood joins Rose Creek, Prairiewood Public Golf Course and Edgewood Public Golf Course as the courses that now allow carts, weather permitting.

For the latest course updates, you can follow the courses Facebook pages. Or you can call these numbers:

Osgood at 701-356-3070

Edgewood at 701-232-2824

Prairiewood at 701-232-1445

El Zagal at 701-232-8156

Rose Creek at 701-235-5100.