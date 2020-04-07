Organizations asking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma to help others

North Dakota is reporting 82 recovered COVID-19 patients as of April 7.

Blood donation organizations like Vitalant are asking for these patients to step up in the fight against the disease by donating plasma.

“Antibodies, the immune proteins, from people who have recently recovered from infections can actually help other patients deal with these infections,” said Chris Gresens, MD, Vitalant Senior Cheif Medical Officer.

For those who have recovered from the coronavirus and are at least 14 days symptom-free, doctors want to collect the plasma that potentially contains immune causing antibodies to save the lives of others.

“Fellow human beings in this country don’t have an immunity against COVID-19 and for those patients who are more severely affected, this convalescent plasma we are talking about can serve as a stopgap,” Gresens said.

Gresens says Vitalant is working closely with local hospitals and the FDA to take these donations as early as this week and send them to those in need.

“We are currently preparing to start collections for North Dakota in the Fargo region but hope to expand from there across the state,” Gresens said.

To begin collections, they want recovered patients to reach out and see if they are eligible to help.

“The proof will be in the pudding once the study is complete that the plasma from people who have recently recovered from COVID-19 will help other human beings who are faced with terrible, in some cases, consequences of this disease,” Gresens said.

Vitalant wants to also remind people that they are constantly in need of blood and plasma to help others.

If you are able to donate, they would like you to reach out and make an appointment.

For more information about recovered COVID-19 patients donating, visit https://www.vitalant.org/COVIDFree