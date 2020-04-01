One year later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide

One year ago, on April 1st, the lives of Robert Fakler, Adam Fuehrer and Bill and Lois Cobb were taken when they were murdered at their place of employment; RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, ND.

Now, the man accused of the heinous crime, 45-year-old Chad Isaak, awaits trial with a lengthy court report of requests and evidence.

An event that hit close to home, and stole the lives of four Mandan residents.

"All of these individuals were the same way, every single one of them. They would give and wouldn't expect anything back," said Jackie Fakler, the wife of Robert, and owner of RJR Maintenance and Management during a 2019 interview.

Forty-five-year old Chad Isaak was arrested four days later and charged with four counts of Murder.

What developed a year ago on April 4th is still the big question today.

"At the present time, the motive for the crime in unknown…Just because we got him doesn't mean this case is closed. This is far from over. Now comes the long process of prosecution." says Jason Ziegler, Mandan Police Chief, during a press conference on April 4, 2019.

A Judge ordered bond for Isaak at $1 million on April 5th, 2019.

Since then, his preliminary hearing has been waived and hundreds of documents have been entered as exhibits.

A new judge was assigned to the case in December, and a motion hearing that has been re-set four times has been scheduled for May.

"We need all the information that is possible, especially when the stakes are as high as they are in this case," said Gabrielle Goter, States Attorney.

The motion hearing will determine the suppression of evidence, and request to change the venue of the trial.

"It’s a right of the state to have cases tried where they happened. Its only in those extreme cases where the defendant rights are so...they just can’t be seated an impartial jury," said Goter.

States Attorney Gabrielle Goter says both parties will have the ability to present witnesses at the hearing.

A 10-day trial has been set for Isaak later this year, in November.

As the calendar year folds over to another month, the memory of the lives taken on April 1st will be remembered.

In a statement released by RJR, they say they "continue to mourn the lives, we held so closely and reflect on the little things in life...We have learned how precious life is and how unpredictable it can be."

RJR Maintenance and Management says in honor of the four employees, they have created two scholarships that will be given to local students.

Robert Quick, the public defender for Chad Isaak did not return our phone calls for a comment.