One-thousand more National Guard service members to be activated in MN Saturday

Announced during an early morning press conference by Minnesota's Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, "Governor Walz authorized the National Guard to increase our strength by one-thousand

soldiers to support civil authorities."

Friday, an additional 200 soldiers were activated, bringing the total to more than 700 soldiers and airmen on state active duty just before midnight.

The Minnesota National Guard continues to maintain a presence in the Twin Cities in support of local civil authorities. Citizen-soldiers worked throughout the night escorting Minneapolis Fire Department teams on numerous missions and soldiers provided security at traffic control points at Nicollet Mall in support of the state patrol.

This represents the largest domestic deployment in the Minnesota's National Guard's 164-year history.