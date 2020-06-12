One person is in custody following a fake robbery at Jimmy John's

Through an investigation, West Fargo Police Department detectives discovered that the armed robbery reported at Jimmy John's in West Fargo Tuesday, June 9, was a false report. The investigation team has confirmed that there was no weapon unlike what the reporting party had stated.

The reporting party had also conspired with another individual, Camaron Starr, to falsely report the robbery to police. Starr, a 29-year old male from Fargo, has been arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Theft. Charges are pending on the reporting party for Conspiracy to Commit Theft and False Reports to Law Enforcement.

This is still an active, ongoing investigation and no further comments will be made at this time.

