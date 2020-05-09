One person is dead and another is in jail following Casselton shooting

One person is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting Friday night in Casselton. Cass County authorities arrested 23-year-old William S. Dittmer, Jr. of Casselton on the charge of homicide.

When authorities arrived on scene they found a 50 year-old male with a gunshot wound. Officials aren't releasing details on what transpired before the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Dittmer is facing a charge of murder. The full press release from authorities can be seen below.

-------

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (May 9th, 2020) – Cass County authorities arrested 23-year-old William S. Dittmer, Jr. of Casselton on the charge of homicide. The Sheriff’s Office, along with Casselton Ambulance and the Casselton Fire Department, responded to the 100 block of 3rd Ave No. for a gunshot incident at approximately 9:35 PM. Upon arrival, the 50 year-old male victim (from Casselton) was found to have a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he later passed away. Authorities are not releasing the victim’s name at this time pending notification of immediate family and friends.

Cass County authorities are not releasing any details at this time regarding what led up to the incident that took place this evening; however, they have no further concern for the safety of Casselton residents regarding the situation. Cass County authorities are still on-scene investigating the incident, nothing further is being released at this time. Further information will be released at some point later in this investigation.

Arrest Details:

William S. Dittmer, Jr.

23 years-old

Residence:

Casselton, ND

Charge/s:

Murder – Intentional (AA Felony)

