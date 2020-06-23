One new death linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota, Seven more cases confirmed

The North Dakota Department of Health has released their latest data on COVID-19 within the state.

Seven new cases have been confirmed and another death has been linked to the illness.

The latest victim was a woman in her 40s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

In total, 78 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

The state also confirmed 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 100 completed tests.

28 patients are currently being hospitalized while 3,008 people are listed as recovered.

There are 234 active cases in North Dakota.