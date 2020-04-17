One new South Dakota COVID-19 death; 143 new cases confirmed

South Dakota health officials have announced one new death from the coronavirus and a tally of 1,311 cases.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continued to rise by over a hundred.

Over half of the total cases have been tied to an outbreak at a Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls.

The plant is one of the largest known clusters of COVID-19 cases in the country.

One 64-year-old employee of the company died on Tuesday, according to his pastor.

Health officials did not say if the death they announced Thursday was the Smithfield employee, but the details they gave match the age range and county of the employee.