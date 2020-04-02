One more Coronavirus death reported in MN

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another death from COVID-19 in the state.

The death toll in MN is now at 18. In total, 742 people tested positive for the virus.

The state is reporting 373 people no longer need to be in isolation.

75 people are in the hospital today for the virus, of those, 38 are in the ICU.

Clay County has the most cases in Northwestern Minnesota with eight.

We have a link to the Department of Health's website under the 'related links' section of this story.