One man is dead and an officer is recovering from stab wounds after encounter in Willmar

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says they are investigating an incident that happened early Friday morning. The BCA says an officer was seriously injured and another man died.

Willmar police responded to a 911 call of a domestic incident at a home in the 800 block of Mary Avenue Southeast around 5:40 Friday morning.

When officers got to the home, they made contact with a man inside the home. The BCA says at some point during the encounter, an officer was stabbed several times.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and was later airlifted to a hospital in St. Cloud. The officer is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The BCA says a woman inside the home was also taken to Carris Health-Rice Memorial for injuries but was later released.

At one point during the encounter one officer discharged a Taser. BCA investigators are determining whether any officers discharged a firearm. It is unclear whether the person was struck by either a Taser or gunfire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death and for formal identification.