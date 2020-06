On June 25, at approximately 9 pm. State Troopers responded to a fatal ATV rollover crash on a farmstead just 5 miles south of Grassy Butte, ND.

officials say 78-year-old Roger Chinn, was spraying on his farmstead while The ATV was on a steep embankment and overturned.

The ATV struck a tree and overturned, pinning the Chinn

underneath.

Chinn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.