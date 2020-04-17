One local mother is thinking outside of the box for her kids spring birthdays

If your birthday is this spring, you may have had to cancel some big plans because of the Coronavirus. But one local mother, Holly Strand-Rysgaard, still wanted to make her kids birthdays memorable, so she started thinking outside of the gift box.

"You know she was really looking forward to having a big birthday party. It was her first friends birthday party," says Holly.

She had her daughter Kamryn's birthday all planned out, but what was going to be a big birthday celebration was cut short due to the Coronavirus.

Instead of letting it ruin their plans, Holly started to get creative, "so I posted on my Facebook looking for ideas on how to make it special and one of my friends... my teacher friends said, 'hey you know, this is a good idea, you should try this parade."

Holly posted on her Facebook page asking for ideas on the evening of March 24th. Then on Kamryn's birthday, March 25th, she get the best surprise. A parade in honor of her.

"Between my friends and family and coworkers and I'm a Student Council Adviser and I had student council kids and her preschool teachers and I was really overwhelmed with the response," says Holly.

But if you think that's all, Holly also had to plan for her son's 16th birthday on April 13th.

To make it the sweetest 16th, Kaden was surprised with a video from Poison's Drummer, Rikki Rockett, that said, "Keep playing drums man. Have an awesome 16th birthday. It's a very special birthday. Alright man, take care."

Holly also had to plan a birthday for her twins on April 14th and her daughter's 23rd birthday on April 17th.

Just a mom trying to make the most out of an uncertain situation.

