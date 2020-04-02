One dozen new cases of COVID-19 in ND

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Half of the new cases are in Cass County. In total, the state has 159 positive cases. Of all those patients, 43 have recovered.

The death toll remains at three. 28 are currently/have been hospitalized, that's an increase of two from the day before.

The state has conducted a total of 4,980 tests.

For a breakdown of all the numbers, we have the Department of Health's website under the 'related links' section of this article.