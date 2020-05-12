One dead, one in jail for overdose death

A woman is dead and a man is in jail after an apparent drug overdose death in Mahnomen County.

Officials say the call came in as an asthma attack around 2 a.m. on May 2nd, in an apartment building in Waubun.

Deputies recognized the symptoms as an overdose, administered Narcan and began CPR. Officials say they could not revive the patient.

A search warrant executed later yielded heroin and more than $2,400 in cash.

Tracy Beauchamp, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested for drug possession and sale.