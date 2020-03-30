Fargo daycare provider says she ran out of supplies forcing her to close amid panic buying

As some people continue to panic buy locally due to the coronavirus pandemic, certain items are increasingly becoming difficult to find.

Case in point, a daycare provider says she was forced to close because she couldn’t find the supplies she needs to operate.

“I've gone three different times at seven in the morning and there are no supplies. They are out still,” Pamela Lindemann, who runs Little Squirts Daycare in south Fargo, said.

In the nearly 30 years shes' been in business, Lindemann said this was the first time she couldn’t find toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and bleach. These are supplies essential for keeping a clean and healthy daycare.

“All of a sudden, everybody is hoarding them and you know, then it takes away from people who need to have these supplies,” Lindemann said.

Lindemann said it was a tough decision to close. The fact she wasn’t feeling well also pushed her to waive the white flag, at least for the next two weeks.

“I don't really know where to go. A kind family across the street from me, which happens to be one of the families I do daycare for, they did bring me some from their surplus,” Lindemann said.

Besides not finding the supplies at local supermarkets, Lindemann said Amazon was sold out of toilet paper when she last looked.

“I can't even get them. I would even pay more for them, but they're not even available to me at this point,” Lindemann said.

During the last two weeks, North Dakota is doing more testing, which has led to an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, a drive-thru testing site opened for Essentia Health across the street from the Hornbacher's along 32nd Ave S in Fargo.

According to experts, you shouldn’t panic buy just because you’re worried things may sell out indefinitely.

Hornbacher’s President Matt Leisth previously told us that the amount of shoppers has been overwhelming at his stores.

“Take a deep breath everyone and stay calm,” Leiseth said. “There's no reason to hoard. The food is coming in, just buy what you need."

Walmart off 52nd Ave S stocked its shelves with toilet paper early Monday morning, and by noon, it was nearly gone.

Costco in West Fargo said it ordered several pallets of toilet paper but the store didn’t know when they’ll arrive.