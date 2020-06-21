One additional death reported in North Dakota in COVID-19 update

Sunday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported one additional death in the COVID-19 update.

37 additional COVID-19 cases are being reported in the state. 20 of those cases are from Cass County.

The report is as follows:

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 60s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 2

Burleigh County - 6

Cass County – 20

Griggs County – 1

LaMoure County - 1

Ransom County – 2

Rolette County – 1

Stark County – 1

Stutsman County – 2

Ward County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

155,976 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,933 total tests from yesterday)

96,173 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,942 unique individuals from yesterday)

92,885 – Total Negative (+1,905 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,288 – Total Positive (+37 unique individuals from yesterday)

0.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

216 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

2,910 – Total Recovered (+28 individuals from yesterday)

77 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)