One additional death reported in North Dakota in COVID-19 update

Sunday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported one additional death in the COVID-19 update.
37 additional COVID-19 cases are being reported in the state. 20 of those cases are from Cass County.
The report is as follows:
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 60s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Barnes County - 2
Burleigh County - 6
Cass County – 20
Griggs County – 1
LaMoure County - 1
Ransom County – 2
Rolette County – 1
Stark County – 1
Stutsman County – 2
Ward County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
155,976 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,933 total tests from yesterday)
96,173 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,942 unique individuals from yesterday)
92,885 – Total Negative (+1,905 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,288 – Total Positive (+37 unique individuals from yesterday)
0.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**
216 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
2,910 – Total Recovered (+28 individuals from yesterday)
77 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)