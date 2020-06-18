Members of One Fargo met with Mayor Tim Mahoney and Police Chief David Todd on Thursday night.
One Fargo addressed a number of issues including the investigation into Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson's actions during the riot on May 30th.
One Fargo said Chief Todd admitted to knowing Osmundson was at the Downtown Protest and was in contact with him during that time.
You can listen to the full meeting attached to this article.
One Fargo releases audio of meeting with Fargo Police, Mayor
Members of One Fargo met with Mayor Tim Mahoney and Police Chief David Todd on Thursday night.