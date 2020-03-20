Old drug, new tricks? Fish tank additive may treat coronavirus

Hope may be on its way to the horizon for many Americans going through this tough time. As of Friday afternoon, there were over 260,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, but there may be a type of drug to fix it.

Word on the street is that chloroquine phosphate may be the answer.

“We have millions of units ordered, and we’re going to see what happens," said President Donald Trump.

It’s a strong drug that been prescribed for many years. It’s known to treat malaria and severe arthritis.

Chloroquine is also used in aquariums to kill some organisms like algae that may harm fish and other aquatic animals.

Prices for chloroquine phosphate have gone through the roof online.

The price that was once $9.99 is now up to $500 dollars on eBay.

"We’re going to be talking to the governors about it and the FDA is working on it right now," said President Trump.

President Donald Trump stated that it would be a game-changer, but not a promise.

“It’s early, but I’ve seen things that are impressive, and we’ll see, we’re going to know soon," said President Trump.