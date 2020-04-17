(FARGO) Valley News Live Old Chicago along 45th street in Fargo appears to have closed.
A sign on the door says the pizza based bar and restaurant has closed permanently. The sign also thanks the public for its patronage and a huge thanks to the staff.
We tried calling to find out why it closed, but no one answered.
If you have a stein there, the sign says you can pick it up from 11-1 next Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
Old Chicago in Fargo closes
