Officials explain why "Cleanup Week" has been postponed

There are frustrations about garbage pick up in the Valley.

The long-standing "Cleanup Week" tradition has been postponed due to COVID-19 for Moorhead, Fargo and West Fargo.

The pandemic is making garbage crews work harder as people are generating more trash at home.

"We produce about 1,600 tons of excess garbage, and a lot of that is handled by hand," said Moorhead Public Works Directors Steve Moore. "A lot of its mattresses, furniture. A lot of items that we don't know what's it's been in contact with."

Moorhead Public Works says crews are only picking up garbage totes and recycling at the moment.

"Probably the biggest hazard is that we have to hire day laborers which we end up cycling through a considerable number of employees that we don't know their exposure risk and so it's not worth putting our city staff at risk working in close proximity with a lot of temporary staff that we don't know," said Moore.

The City of Fargo says they've fined 20 or so people for trash on the curb. They say the charge fee varies on the amount of time that crews spend at your home. Leaving a mattress or a couch outside could cost you ten dollars.

Moorhead, Fargo and West Fargo say you can drop off your trash from June 8th through the 13th free of charge.