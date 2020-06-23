Officer dragged by suspect's vehicle in Sioux Falls

A juvenile driver is accused of dragging a Sioux Falls police officer who was investigating a reported assault.

Police say the officer found the suspect in a vehicle about 3 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect tried to flee, but got stuck in traffic.

Authorities say the officer was trying to turn off the vehicle but the suspect rolled up the driver’s side window trapping the officer’s arm and dragging the officer as the vehicle moved forward.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

Officials say the officer was not seriously injured.