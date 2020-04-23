If you're finding that your pantry is full of random items or half used spices, these three "off the hip" cooking recipes can help use those up!

Co-founder of Food of the North, Megan Myrdal, explains more on how we can get creative in the kitchen and avoid those unnecessary grocery store trips.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

- Ingredients

BBQ Sauce

1 cup cooked shredded chicken

¼ cup onion (red or yellow)

Diced tomatoes (canned or fresh)

Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese

Red Pepper Flakes

- Directions

Put all ingredients on top of pizza crust. Bake at 450F for about 15 minutes or until crust is fully cooked and cheese is melted

*PRO TIPS*

If don't have enough bbq sauce, mix in ranch!

Bell peppers are also a great choice for toppings.

You can create your own pizza crust! This is the recipe Megan uses -

click here.

Mexican Style Hotdish

- Ingredients

Brown or White Rice (cooked according to package instructions)

Black Beans or Pinto Beans

Cooked chicken (or ground beef, pork, or omit for vegetarian)

Salsa

Diced tomatoes (Only if you have or have extra you want to use up. The salsa has enough tomato)

Onion (yellow or red)

Corn (canned or frozen)

Bell Pepper

Cheddar cheese

- Directions

Combine all ingredients and stir well. Place in a baking dish and bake at 375F for about 30 minutes.

Creamy Chickpea Curry

- Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Onion

Carrots

Celery

Garlic (powder or cloves)

Mixed greens

Garbanzo Beans

Diced tomatoes (canned or fresh)

Half & Half

Spices (not portioned out... have fun and experiment with flavor!):

Curry Powder

Turmeric

Cumin

Paprika

Cayenne Pepper

Salt & Pepper

- Directions

Cooking onions, celery and carrots in EVOO over medium heat until soft (10 minutes). Salt. Add mixed greens and cook until greens have wilted. Add garbanzo beans, diced tomatoes and spice blend and continue to cook for about 20 minutes. Add half and half and cook

until heated through and creamy. Serve with rice, couscous, naan bread, or by itself. Whatever you have is great!