If you're finding that your pantry is full of random items or half used spices, these three "off the hip" cooking recipes can help use those up!
Co-founder of Food of the North, Megan Myrdal, explains more on how we can get creative in the kitchen and avoid those unnecessary grocery store trips.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
- Ingredients
BBQ Sauce
1 cup cooked shredded chicken
¼ cup onion (red or yellow)
Diced tomatoes (canned or fresh)
Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese
Red Pepper Flakes
- Directions
Put all ingredients on top of pizza crust. Bake at 450F for about 15 minutes or until crust is fully cooked and cheese is melted
*PRO TIPS*
If don't have enough bbq sauce, mix in ranch!
Bell peppers are also a great choice for toppings.
You can create your own pizza crust! This is the recipe Megan uses -
click here.
Mexican Style Hotdish
- Ingredients
Brown or White Rice (cooked according to package instructions)
Black Beans or Pinto Beans
Cooked chicken (or ground beef, pork, or omit for vegetarian)
Salsa
Diced tomatoes (Only if you have or have extra you want to use up. The salsa has enough tomato)
Onion (yellow or red)
Corn (canned or frozen)
Bell Pepper
Cheddar cheese
- Directions
Combine all ingredients and stir well. Place in a baking dish and bake at 375F for about 30 minutes.
Creamy Chickpea Curry
- Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Onion
Carrots
Celery
Garlic (powder or cloves)
Mixed greens
Garbanzo Beans
Diced tomatoes (canned or fresh)
Half & Half
Spices (not portioned out... have fun and experiment with flavor!):
Curry Powder
Turmeric
Cumin
Paprika
Cayenne Pepper
Salt & Pepper
- Directions
Cooking onions, celery and carrots in EVOO over medium heat until soft (10 minutes). Salt. Add mixed greens and cook until greens have wilted. Add garbanzo beans, diced tomatoes and spice blend and continue to cook for about 20 minutes. Add half and half and cook
until heated through and creamy. Serve with rice, couscous, naan bread, or by itself. Whatever you have is great!