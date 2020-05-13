Ocasio-Cortez among top Dems promoting Biden-Sanders unity

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his former rival Bernie Sanders have announced the members of joint task forces their campaigns will use to hammer out consensus on six key policy issues.

They include rising progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will provide input on combating climate change.

Each committee has eight members focused on health care, immigration, education and criminal justice reform, as well as climate change and the economy.

They will meet ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Each is charged with preparing recommendations for Biden and the platform committee, which devises the party’s official policies on key issues.