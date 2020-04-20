OSHA says it's investigating Grand Forks plant at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a plant in Grand Forks where an outbreak of COVID-19 has happened.

OSHA confirmed to Valley News Live on Monday it is looking into LM Wind Power and working to determine if standards and regulations were violated.

Last week, 426 tests were performed at a drive-thru site held at LM Wind Power, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The company is a unit of General Electric.

A total of 128 people tested positive for COVID-19 and that includes employees or those who had close contact, according to NDDOH.

OSHA said it can’t reveal details or comment further until the investigation is complete.