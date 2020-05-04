Officials say they have 'big decisions to make' after COVID testing canceled

Many in the Valley were frustrated when they found out mass testing for COVID-19 at the FARGODOME was canceled Monday. It was supposed to take place from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and was specifically for people who still have to go to work or may have been exposed to the virus.

"It was infuriating, terrifying all at once," said Stephanie Rogers from Fargo.

Stephanie Rogers from Fargo was looking forward to getting a COVID test at the FARGODOME Monday.

"I was just at the emergency room last night," said Rogers. "Even though I didn't have any symptoms, I had a fever, and the doctor asked about it, so I was looking forward to being able to know for sure."

Fargo Cass Public Health said there's a shortage of testing supplies at the North Dakota Department of Health's microbiology lab.

The North Dakota Joint Information Center says they have big decisions to make, and they are holding off on doing interviews right now.

Many on Facebook voiced their concerns over canceling the event two hours before it was supposed to start.

"That was really kind of sad because you got to figure people from other communities, maybe even took off time from work, they may have just left the household when they didn't need to," said Robert Smith from Ada, Minnesota. "They're halfway there, if not already there, and they find out it's not available."

Robert Smith is telling people to think again before they go to get tested.

"If you're not around anyone that is or known to be infected if you're not having any symptoms whatsoever, let's not waste our resources or the people's time," said Smith.

In his daily news conference Monday, Governor Doug Burgum said they scrambled to find testing supplies the past few days. Thanks to NDSU, they sound some, and can now test 9,600 more people.