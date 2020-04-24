Nursing home sues state over banned in-house beauty salon

A Minot assisted living facility is suing North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and the state Health Department over an executive order that prohibits the use of an in-house beauty salon for its residents.

Somerset Court says the executive order issued last month in response to the coronavirus is “without sufficient justification or rationale.”

It’s the first such lawsuit filed against the state related to COVID-19 executive orders.

Health officials on Thursday said 32 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state total to 709.

They also reported one new death, bringing the state’s total to 15.