Nursing home staff and residents celebrate negative COVID-19 test results

Staff and residents of Halstad Living Center in Halstad, Minnesota, celebrate negative COVID-19 test results. All 102 staff and residents learned they were all negative for the virus. The good news, prompting a little dance.

Halstad Living Center and Heritage house tested everyone as a precaution. Residents and employees have been getting screened and taking safety measures since the outbreak began, and say the negative test results mean their diligence is working to keep the virus out.

"It’s a little bit of sunshine. It’s a lot of smiles,” said Angie Nelson, administrator at Halstad Living Center. “It’s a lot of residents cheering, and families, when we call them and tell them. It means that what we’re doing is working at the time and we’ll continue to be ready.”

Nelson said there will be more COVID-19 testing to come, but for now, this is definitely a reason to celebrate.

