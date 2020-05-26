Nurses expected to picket Sanford policies in Bemidji

The Minnesota Nurses Association says it plans to picket in Bemidji protesting what it calls retaliation by Sanford Bemidji Medical Center against workers who have tried to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The protest is happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paul Bunyan Park. The association says it isn't just for nurses or members, rather all healthcare workers.

The group says the protest is in regards to an RN who was disciplined by management for trying to arrange alternative housing for healthcare workers to quarantine themselves.

The union says the hospital told nurses in Bemidji they could stay at a hotel, at their own expense, which some say they can't afford.

The Nurses Association says it wants a more affordable option arranged by the hospital.

The Association also points out no workers on the clock will go to the protest and patient care will not be affected.

Valley News Live has a call into the spokesperson for the Bemidji Hospital. We will post their comment when it becomes available.