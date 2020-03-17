Number of confirmed cases in Minnesota rises to 60

Health officials in Minnesota announced Tuesday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has risen from 54 to 60.

The cases continue to cluster near the Twin Cities metro, as seen on a map posted by the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, 2,336 Minnesotans have been tested for the illness.

On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the temporary closure of public schools across the state starting Wednesday in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants across Minnesota to temporarily close to customers who dine in starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. as the number of coronavirus cases continues to expand across the state.

For most people affected by COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.