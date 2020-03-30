Number of positive COVID-19 cases up to 576 in MN; death toll rises to 10

State health officials announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 576, up from 503 on Sunday. One more person also died, bringing the death total to 10.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the positive cases so far are in the Twin Cities metro. Hennepin County alone has 190 positive cases.

Approximately 18,822 people have completed tests in the state’s Public Health Lab and external laboratories, health officials say. Of them, 56 are currently being hospitalized.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.