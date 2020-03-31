Number Of Covid-19 cases rises to 629 in MN, With 2 More Deaths Reported

Health officials announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota reached 629, up 53 from Monday. Additionally, the virus is responsible for two more deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 12.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of people currently in the hospital because of the novel coronavirus is 56, with 26 of those individuals in intensive care beds.

So far, nearly 20,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota. Still, health officials have cautioned that the number of positive cases in Minnesota is likely much higher than numbers currently indicate, as testing has been limited.

Most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state are in the Twin Cities metro, although people are increasingly testing positive in greater Minnesota.

Of those who’ve tested positive, 288 have recovered and no longer require isolation, health officials say.

Over the weekend, Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect, in which he directed Minnesotans to stay home until April 10 save for essential activities, such as buying groceries, medicine or getting outdoor exercise.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of those who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.