Not guilty pleas entered to terrorizing, fleeing from police

An 80-year-old man accused of threatening to kill people at a home in Mercer County, leading police on a chase and ramming three patrol cars has pleaded not guilty to 19 charges.

A court affidavit says James Higginbotham went to his stepdaughter’s home in Hazen April 4, pointed a gun at adults and children in the house, threatened to kill them and himself and wouldn’t allow anyone to leave.

A man in the home was able to get the gun from Higginbotham, who left and then led police on a chase.

Authorities say he rammed two patrol cars when he left the house and another when police boxed him in to end the chase.