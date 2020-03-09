North Dakota's remade caucuses tested in Biden, Sanders race

North Dakota holds its Democratic presidential caucuses Tuesday, March 10th, with new rules that could drive up turnout and potentially shrink Bernie Sanders' organizational advantage over Joe Biden.

The state is the smallest prize of the six holding caucuses or primaries Tuesday, with only 14 pledged delegates. As a result, it hasn't gotten much attention from either candidate.

What's new in 2020 is that the system is more like a primary than a traditional caucus.

People are free to vote and leave. And in a boom to rural voters, mail-in ballots will be accepted.