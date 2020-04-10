North Dakota's largest stadium preparing for virus patients

Fargo officials say plans are in place to convert North Dakota’s largest sports stadium into a field hospital in case it’s needed for COVID-19 patients.

The FARGODOME seats 19,000 fans for North Dakota State University football games and has held major concerts and other events.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the state is prepared to set up about 200 beds in the indoor facility.

The National Guard has already set up more than 200 cots at the University of Mary Fieldhouse in Bismarck.

Meanwhile, officials reported Thursday that two more people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, raising the state's total to six deaths.