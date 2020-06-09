North Dakota's all-mail primary a test of Burgum's big bucks

North Dakota’s primary election conducted exclusively by mail will decide whether Gov. Doug Burgum’s pockets are deep enough to decide an unusually rough state treasurer's race and oust a fellow Republican from the Legislature.

All 53 counties in North Dakota chose to avoid in-person voting due to the coronavirus, the biggest role the post office has played in an election in state history.

Ballots were due on Monday and will be tabulated Tuesday.

Burgum’s big-money drive to install allies in the Legislature and the state treasurer’s office has provided some juice to an otherwise relatively low-key election with no other competitive primaries for statewide office or any statewide ballot measures.